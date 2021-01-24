Clemson’s Tony Elliott Is Being Linked To The Tennessee Job

The Spun

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Co-Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott of the Clemson Tigers attends media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tennessee hasn’t zeroed in on a candidate yet for its head coaching vacancy, but there is one coordinator being heavily linked to the job.

It was reported on Saturday that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is high on Tennessee athletic director Danny White’s list. Landing an offensive play-caller from one of the best programs in the country would be a great hire for the Volunteers.

Elliott has been calling plays for Clemson since the 2015 season. In 2017, he won the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football.

Elliott’s sudden rise in the race for Tennessee’s head coaching vacancy has been surprising, but he certainly deserves consideration for the job.

Andy Staples of The Athletic had a stern message for anyone who thinks all the rumors regarding Elliott are being pushed by his agency.

“LOL at anyone thinking Tony Elliott has done any politicking,” Staples said. “He’s just a good dude who happens to be really good at calling plays and recruiting football players — two things that seem kind of important. Has he been a HC before? Nope. Neither were Lincoln Riley or Ryan Day.”

Any comments about Elliott not being a strong candidate for the job are false. He has earned a ton of praise from Dabo Swinney over the last few years because of his coaching abilities.

Do you think Elliott would be a good fit for Tennessee?


