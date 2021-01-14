Clemson’s Tony Elliott Will Interview For NFL Job

After a decade of working at Clemson and 15 years in college, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott appears ready to join the NFL.

According to ESPN Dolphins insider Cameron Wolfe, Elliott is one of six known candidates for the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator position. Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigned last week.

Elliott has been a popular name as a potential staffer for many head coaching candidates around the league. Given the superb work he’s done with Clemson over the past few years, it’s easy to see why.

Elliott’s competition for the job will be fierce though. There are several internal candidates as well such as Eric Studesville and George Godsey, along with experienced hands like Pep Hamilton and Matt Canada plus a rising star in the ranks in Mike McDaniel.

Tony Elliott is a Clemson alum who played wide receiver at the school from 1999 to 2003. He quickly went into coaching after he finished college, joining South Carolina State in 2006 to coach receivers.

Elliott then spent three years at Furman before joining Dabo Swinney’s staff at his alma mater in 2011. He initially coached running backs before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach in 2015.

Elliott was promoted to full offensive coordinator in 2020, and helped direct the Clemson offense to yet another ACC title.

