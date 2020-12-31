Colin Cowherd Reveals His Bet For Clemson vs. Ohio State

Most of the experts are rolling with Clemson over Ohio State tomorrow, but Colin Cowherd is taking the Buckeyes…to cover the spread at least.

This morning, Cowherd tweeted that he bet “several bags of cash” on Ohio State +7.5 and the under (66.5). He seems pretty confident in his pick.

“Already spent my winnings on a speedboat,” Cowherd wrote.

Just bet several bags of cash on Buckeyes +7.5 and the under. Already spent my winnings on a 🚤 speedboat. #LFG — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 31, 2020

Now, we know Cowherd has a lot more money than us, so he can feel comfortable laying down large quantities of it.

Still, if he really did make a sizable bet on Ohio State, it’s a fairly bold move. The Buckeyes have the talent to cover the spread (and even potentially beat Clemson outright), but the Tigers are the clear favorites against a quality opponent for a reason.

Well, two major reasons. Clemson has played more games this fall and has the advantage at quarterback with Trevor Lawrence, which is important in a game like this.

We’ll see by about midnight tomorrow whether or not Cowherd won or lost big.