Colin Cowherd Reveals His Bet For Clemson vs. Ohio State

An Ohio State player tackles Clemson's Tee Higgins.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Tee Higgins #5 of the Clemson Tigers is tackled by Amir Riep #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Most of the experts are rolling with Clemson over Ohio State tomorrow, but Colin Cowherd is taking the Buckeyes…to cover the spread at least.

This morning, Cowherd tweeted that he bet “several bags of cash” on Ohio State +7.5 and the under (66.5). He seems pretty confident in his pick.

“Already spent my winnings on a speedboat,” Cowherd wrote.

Now, we know Cowherd has a lot more money than us, so he can feel comfortable laying down large quantities of it.

Still, if he really did make a sizable bet on Ohio State, it’s a fairly bold move. The Buckeyes have the talent to cover the spread (and even potentially beat Clemson outright), but the Tigers are the clear favorites against a quality opponent for a reason.

Well, two major reasons. Clemson has played more games this fall and has the advantage at quarterback with Trevor Lawrence, which is important in a game like this.

We’ll see by about midnight tomorrow whether or not Cowherd won or lost big.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.