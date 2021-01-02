Colin Cowherd Trolls Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney

The Ohio State Buckeyes are crushing the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl today. They lead 35-14 at halftime thanks to five straight touchdown drives led by Justin Herbert and Trey Sermon.

After weeks of jawing at Ohio State, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is being made to eat some humble pie, and FOX commentator Colin Cowherd is happy to be the man feeding him. Taking to Twitter, Cowherd dubbed the Buckeyes “the best 11th ranked team” he’s ever seen.

The joke was in reference to Swinney ranking Ohio State as No. 11 on his Coaches’ Poll ballot. Swinney argued that Ohio State’s 6-0 record was insufficient to deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff.

But the Buckeyes have run absolutely roughshod over Swinney’s vaunted defense. With five straight touchdown drives in the first half, the Buckeyes became the first team since the 2012 West Virginia Mountaineers to achieve such a feat.

Buckeyes are the best 11th ranked team I’ve ever seen. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 2, 2021

The game is by no means over though. Lest we forget, the Tigers overcame a 16-point deficit against the Buckeyes at last year’s Fiesta Bowl. Right now the deficit is 21 – bigger than last year, but still within range of a comeback if the offense gets going and the defense tightens up.

But right now the Tigers seem to have no answers at all for Fields or Sermon. Fields is 16 of 18 for 223 yards and four touchdowns, while Sermon has over 165 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Not bad for the 11th ranked team in the country.

The Sugar Bowl Game is being played on ESPN.