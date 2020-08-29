New College Football Betting Lines For Week 1 Games Have Been Released

College football starts tonight. It isn’t the biggest game on the schedule, but if you are hungry for some real life college football action, Central Arkansas faces Austin Peay in Montgomery, Ala.

This begins something of a slow rollout of the 2020 fall season. The first FBS game is currently scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, between Southern Miss and South Alabama. Saturday brings some bigger profile teams, with AAC power Memphis hosting Arkansas State, and Army hosting Middle Tennessee.

Navy and BYU face off on Monday, Sept. 7. Thursday, Sept. 10 brings the first contest featuring a Power Five team, with Miami hosting UAB. And then, on Saturday, Sept. 12, we have a slate with a bunch of ACC and Big 12 games.

With those games come some new betting lines for the anxious college football betting community. It isn’t your classic Week 1 slate, and things are very spread out, but there is action to be had in the coming weeks. Online sportsbook BetOnline.ag just rolled out some new lines for the sport.

While you wait for Austin Peay/Central Arkansas tonight, check out some September 12th College Football odds Cuse +17.5 v UNC

Georgia Tech +11.5 v FSU

Clemson -32 v Wake Forest

Duke +20.5 v Notre Dame More 👇https://t.co/iPzGpTwhjA pic.twitter.com/OB4Q2CZfEI — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) August 29, 2020

Some more of the major lines from the games starting tonight through Sept. 12:

8/29: Central Arkansas (-4.5) vs. Austin Peay

9/3: Southern Miss (-14) vs. South Alabama

9/5: Texas State (+21) vs. SMU

9/5: Army (-5.5) vs. Middle Tennessee

9/5: Memphis (-20.5) vs. Arkansas State

9/7: Navy (-3) vs. BYU

9/10: Miami (-16) vs. UAB

9/12: UNC (-17.5) vs. Syracuse

9/12: Florida State (-11.5) vs. Georgia Tech

9/12: Kansas (-3) vs. Coastal Carolina

9/12: Louisville (-13.5) vs. Western Kentucky

9/12: Wake Forest (+32) vs. Clemson

9/12: Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. Duke

9/12: Iowa State (-11.5) vs. Louisiana

9/12: Texas (-42) vs. UTEP

9/12: Baylor (-17.5) vs. Louisiana Tech

9/12: Oklahoma State (-21) vs. Tulsa

The SEC gets underway a few weekends later, kicking off its conference-only slate on Sept. 26. Here are where those lines stand:

Missouri (+21.5) vs. Alabama

Ole Miss (+10.5) vs. Florida

Arkansas (+24) vs. Georgia

Auburn (-7.5) vs. Kentucky

LSU (-17.5) vs. Mississippi State

South Carolina (+3) vs. Tennessee

Texas A&M (-30) vs. Vanderbilt.

After a long and truly bizarre offseason, we can’t wait to get football back underway.

[BetOnline.ag]