College Football Analyst Names Country’s No. 1 Playmaker

There will be many great playmakers in college football in 2020, but only one can claim the title of No. 1 playmaker in the sport.

On Wednesday, 247Sports analyst Bud Elliott ranked the ten most dynamic playmakers in college football. Making the list were familiar names such as Jaylen Waddle, Chuba Hubbard and John Rhys Plumlee.

But the player who eclipsed them all was Clemson star running back Travis Etienne. “With 1,614 yards on 207 carries, Etienne is a great combination of power to break tackles and speed to race to the end zone once he breaks them,” Elliott wrote.

Etienne really shouldn’t be much of a surprise for the top pick. In three seasons at Clemson, Etienne has averaged 7.8 yards per carry while rushing for 4,038 yards and 56 touchdowns. He’s recorded at least 23 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

But despite his on-field dominance, Etienne has never received a significant number of Heisman Trophy votes.

That could change in 2020 as the Clemson Tigers emerge as early frontrunners for the national title. A strong season from Etienne could lift him and teammate Trevor Lawrence into a spot in New York City.

November 7 against Notre Dame could be a crucial game for Etienne. A huge game against the Fighting Irish could be the boost he needs to get into the national conversation in December.

Is Travis Etienne the No. 1 playmaker in college football?