College Football Analyst Names The Country’s No. 1 Facility

On Tuesday, college football and recruiting analyst Brad Crawford of 247Sports broke down the best facilities around the country.

Crawford listed 25 programs, most of which spent at least $50 million on new facilities over the past decade. Top programs like Alabama and Ohio State have money to burn when it comes to building a great facility for its student-athletes.

However, neither one of them claimed the top spot. No, that honor went to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

Crawford called Clemson’s facility “basically a player’s theme park in rural South Carolina.” That helps to explain why the Tigers are at or near the top of recruiting rankings each and every season.

Here’s more from Crawford:

There’s a clever ode to Memorial Stadium’s ‘Hill’ and ‘Rock’ in the lobby and a metal slide near the back of the building if you need a quick ride downstairs, mere feet from the program’s three national championship trophies. The Tigers also have a basketball court, miniature golf course, a Whiffle ball field, bowling lanes, arcade games and various other outlandish activities for players between classes and practice. Clemson’s updated 23,000 square foot weight room is the ACC’s best and one of the nicest in the country.

Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M and South Carolina rounded out the top five, with Ohio State coming in at No. 6.

Swinney and the Tigers just keep winning.