The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football Analyst Names The Country’s No. 1 Facility

Dabo Swinney raising his arm in triumph after a 2011 college football win for Clemson over Maryland.COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates the Tigers' 56-45 win over the Maryland Terrapins at Byrd Stadium on October 15, 2011 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, college football and recruiting analyst Brad Crawford of 247Sports broke down the best facilities around the country.

Crawford listed 25 programs, most of which spent at least $50 million on new facilities over the past decade. Top programs like Alabama and Ohio State have money to burn when it comes to building a great facility for its student-athletes.

However, neither one of them claimed the top spot. No, that honor went to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

Crawford called Clemson’s facility “basically a player’s theme park in rural South Carolina.” That helps to explain why the Tigers are at or near the top of recruiting rankings each and every season.

Here’s more from Crawford:

There’s a clever ode to Memorial Stadium’s ‘Hill’ and ‘Rock’ in the lobby and a metal slide near the back of the building if you need a quick ride downstairs, mere feet from the program’s three national championship trophies. The Tigers also have a basketball court, miniature golf course, a Whiffle ball field, bowling lanes, arcade games and various other outlandish activities for players between classes and practice. Clemson’s updated 23,000 square foot weight room is the ACC’s best and one of the nicest in the country.

Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M and South Carolina rounded out the top five, with Ohio State coming in at No. 6.

Swinney and the Tigers just keep winning.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.