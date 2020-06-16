College Football Analyst Ranks Top 12 QBs For 2020

College football’s 2020 season is on the horizon. By all accounts, the games will be played as currently scheduled.

There are few teams which enter the year as true national championship contenders. Among those teams is one common theme – an elite quarterback. Without one, a team has little chance to win it all in today’s quarterback-loaded sport.

Entering the 2020 season, two quarterbacks clearly stand above the rest. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields are head and shoulders above the rest of the quarterbacks in college football. The two elite signal-callers are expected to lead their teams to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Behind Lawrence and Fields is relatively unproven in regards to second-tier quarterbacks. The Cover 3 Podcast has released its top 12 quarterbacks ahead of the 2020 season. Lawrence and Fields are clearly in Tier 1. Behind them features Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and several others.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence Ohio State’s Justin Fields Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan Texas’ Sam Ehlinger Iowa State’s Brock Purdy Miami’s D’eriq King Memphis’ Brady White USC’s Kedon Slovis North Carolina’s Sam Howell SMU’s Shane Buechele Florida’s Kyle Trask Georgia’s Jamie Newman

In regards to quarterback tiers, Lawrence and Fields are in a tier of their own while the rest are placed in Tier 2.

— Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) June 16, 2020

Tier 1 and Tier 2 is an important distinction. Those placed in Tier 1 are expected to lead their team to the playoff. In Tier 2, it’s bound to be a slug-fest.

Which quarterbacks will lead their team to the College Football Playoff this upcoming season?