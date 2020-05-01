ESPN Releases Updated 2020 Football Power Index Rankings

We could be only one month away from college football teams opening up practice after months of social isolation. There is hope that a 2020 season can be played, even if there may be a delay.

Ahead of what could potentially be the start of legit prep for the 2020 season, ESPN has updated its Football Power Index (FPI). After previously releasing their FPI in February, they’ve updated it with the percent chance of teams making or winning the national title.

Not surprisingly, Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama emerged as favorites to make the College Football Playoff. All three of those programs were given better than a 50-percent chance of getting in, and are the only schools with more than 10-percent chance of winning the title.

Some of the other familiar faces to CFP contention were given strong odds as well. Defending national champions LSU along with Wisconsin, Georgia, Penn State, Oregon and Oklahoma all got between a 15- and 33-percent chance of getting in. Here is the ESPN Football Power Index, featuring every team with a greater than 0.1-percent chance of winning the national title:

Clemson: 81% chance to reach playoff, 36% chance to win national title Ohio State: 64% chance to reach playoff, 21% chance to win national title Alabama: 59% chance to reach playoff, 17% chance to win national title Wisconsin: 33% chance to reach playoff, 6% chance to win national title Georgia: 26% chance to reach playoff, 5% chance to win national title LSU: 24% chance to reach playoff, 4% chance to win national title Penn State: 23% chance to reach playoff, 3% chance to win national title Oregon: 22% chance to reach playoff, 2% chance to win national title Oklahoma: 15% chance to reach playoff, 2% chance to win national title Texas: 10% chance to reach playoff, 1% chance to win national title Auburn: 10% chance to reach playoff, 1% chance to win national title UCF: 10% chance to reach playoff, 1% chance to win national title Florida: 8% chance to reach playoff, 1% chance to win national title USC: 5% chance to reach playoff, <1% chance to win national title Notre Dame: 3% chance to reach playoff, <1% chance to win national title Texas A&M: 2% chance to reach playoff, <1% chance to win national title Oklahoma State: <1% chance to reach playoff, <1% chance to win national title Virginia Tech: <1% chance to reach playoff, <1% chance to win national title Louisville: <1% chance to reach playoff, <1% chance to win national title Michigan: <1% chance to reach playoff, <1% chance to win national title Utah: <1% chance to reach playoff, <1% chance to win national title TCU: <1% chance to reach playoff, <1% chance to win national title

The past two seasons have brought us a 15-0 national champion in Clemson and LSU. But plenty of teams that missed the CFP last year are retooling for a chance to claim a conference title and one of those precious few slots for themselves.

We could be looking at a dogfight for spots in the CFP all the way to November.

Do you agree with ESPN’s Football Power Index?

