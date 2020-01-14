College Football Fans Are Not Happy With ESPN’s App Tonight

If you’re a college football fan trying to watch tonight’s national title game, we hope you get ESPN as part of your cable package. Otherwise, you might be in trouble.

The ESPN app has been struggling all evening, presumably due to a high volume of traffic. It has crashed on people attempting to watch the game through the app.

As you can imagine, this is not going over well with those affected by the outage.

Anyone else having issues streaming the game on the ESPN app? — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 14, 2020

When the ESPN app crashes and you can’t see that sweet All-22: pic.twitter.com/fZpAYJTPlu — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) January 14, 2020

Can 1,000,000 of you get off the ESPN app so I can watch this game? — D Chosen One (@Dmoe300) January 14, 2020

The @espn app isn’t working so I had to switch over to live TV from @BachelorABC. I hate when I have to choose, but I’ll choose football anytime! #TheBachelor #LSUvsClemson #CFPNationalChampionship — Meagan Maes (@amaesingmeagan) January 14, 2020

So is the ESPN App constantly crashing for anyone else? — The Captain (@CaptainOfSmooth) January 14, 2020

Hey @espn fix your app. You guys are the worst pic.twitter.com/5P2GYSiVKM — Mr MK (@mkrueger24) January 14, 2020

Thanks for crashing during the game @espn app pic.twitter.com/ZAUzYqi6rO — Michael James (@MichaelJamesATX) January 14, 2020

@espn wtf is going on? Watched the whole coverage leading upto the game with no problem, now I can't stream on my tv or espn app pic.twitter.com/yg92n3bxqb — Carl DR (@cdrfilterfree) January 14, 2020

Hey @espn , any way I could get the biggest game of the year to work on your app that you promoted would be streaming? If you could that would be great…thanks — Erick Weinreich (@Erickson757) January 14, 2020

These are just some of the reactions on social media. There are plenty we couldn’t use because they are quite NSFW.

Fans unable to see the action so far have just missed a bunch of great defense and punting. Neither team’s offense has hit its stride just yet.

The Worldwide Leader better get this all figured out soon though.