College Football Fans Are Not Happy With ESPN’s App Tonight

The College Football Playoff national title game in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: The Clemson Tigers walk the field prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If you’re a college football fan trying to watch tonight’s national title game, we hope you get ESPN as part of your cable package. Otherwise, you might be in trouble.

The ESPN app has been struggling all evening, presumably due to a high volume of traffic. It has crashed on people attempting to watch the game through the app.

As you can imagine, this is not going over well with those affected by the outage.

These are just some of the reactions on social media. There are plenty we couldn’t use because they are quite NSFW.

Fans unable to see the action so far have just missed a bunch of great defense and punting. Neither team’s offense has hit its stride just yet.

The Worldwide Leader better get this all figured out soon though.


