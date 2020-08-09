College Football Fans React To Trevor Lawrence’s Message

College football fans everywhere are loving Trevor Lawrence’s latest message regarding college football’s 2020 season.

The Clemson quarterback advocated to “create a situation” in which the 2020 season can take place. He also asked for a stop to arguments and division in the midst of a chaotic time.

“Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love,” Lawrence wrote on Twitter. “Not divide and argue. There is a way forward.”

Lawrence’s mature response to what’s been a pessimistic week in regards to college football news is certainly a breath of fresh air. College football fans loved what Lawrence had to say on Sunday. Most of those who commented on Lawrence’s post had nothing but praise for the young quarterback.

Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

“Amen. Trevor if you want to play, if your teammates want to play, then no one should stop you,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Follow a smart lifestyle and stay safe. After all, that is all any of us can do. Hope the suits supply players with a good health plan and then get out of the way.”

“Here’s the way forward,” another responded. “People assume risk in their lives and if they don’t want to be a part of college football then they don’t have to be but don’t cancel it for the ones that are willing to participate.” Trevor Lawrence clearly has a large influence on the college football community. Many share a similar outlook on how the 2020 college football season should be approached.