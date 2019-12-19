The Spun’s 2019 College Football Staff Picks: Bowl Games, College Football Playoff

Tomorrow afternoon college football returns, with bowl season getting underway. After months of picks, we’ll now do our best to predict the winner of all 40 postseason games, including the College Football Playoff.

Things get started with the ever-entertaining Bahamas Bowl on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. Charlotte plays its first ever bowl game against Buffalo out of the MAC.

Outside of Christmas Day on Dec. 25, and two NFL Sundays (Dec. 29, Jan. 5), there is a college football game every day between Friday and Jan. 6.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on Saturday, Dec. 28, and the national championship will be played on Monday, Jan. 13.

The full bowl schedule is available here.

For bowl season, we’re starting fresh. Here is how things shook out after the conference championship games, for our season-long picks contest.

1. Dan Lyons: 399-116

2. Andrew McCarty: 397-118

3. Matt Hladik: 392-123

4. Alek Arend: 390-125

5. Andrew Holleran: 389-126

6. Tzvi Machlin: 388-127

T-7. Steve Driscoll: 386-129

T-7. Chris Rosvoglou: 386-129

9. Matt Lombardi: 379-136

Bowl season brings some very interesting matchups.

The first big game comes between Washington, led by head coach Chris Petersen in his final game, against his former team Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

After that, we have fun games with pretty split picks between BYU and Hawaii (Hawaii Bowl), Louisiana Tech and Miami (Independence Bowl), Michigan State and Wake Forest (Pinstripe Bowl), Oklahoma State and Texas A&M (Texas Bowl), Navy and Kansas State (Liberty Bowl), and Georgia and Baylor (Sugar Bowl).

We have a pretty even split in the College Football Playoff. No one is a big Oklahoma believer, but Ohio State and Clemson is as close as you’d think, and we have split national championship picks between Clemson, LSU, and Ohio State.

Here are our full bowl picks:

Check back here to see how the contest, which often comes down to the final slate of games, shakes out.