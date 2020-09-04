Dabo Swinney Doesn’t Want College Football Playoff To Wait For Big Ten, Pac-12

Dabo Swinney would love to see the Big Ten and Pac-12 back in action soon. He’s not willing to hold off on playing the College Football Playoff in order to get those two leagues involved, however.

It should be noted that there really isn’t a feasible pathway to this idea at this point anyway. The ACC and Big 12 start play next weekend, and the SEC begins its 10-game all-conference schedule on Sept. 26. The Oct. 10 rumored date for the Big Ten has been shot down, and it sounds like the Thanksgiving proposal for the Big Ten is the earliest one with any traction right now.

It is unclear whether a November start would give those leagues time to get in enough of a shortened season to play in the College Football Playoff. ESPN’s David Hale asked Swinney if he’d be okay with delaying the Playoff a bit, if it meant having those leagues involved. The Clemson head coach sounds like he wants things to stay as scheduled.

“No. We’re ready to roll,” Swinney said during the press conference on Thursday, video of which was posted by TigerNet. “That would be something I wouldn’t be in favor for. I’m all in favor of them playing, I’d love for them to play, it’d be great… but it’d be kind of hard to start in November and get them in there.”

“We wouldn’t want to push the season into February and all that stuff,” Swinney added. “We’re going to push forward. If something changes it changes, but that’s where we are right now.”

Dabo Swinney is probably right that it would be difficult to squeeze in a “full season” and fairly judge a team based on a schedule starting in mid-September to one starting in November. Now, if the Big Ten adopts the same rapid testing protocols that the Pac-12 just announced, and they can get things off the ground in mid-October sometime, maybe there is a way to get all five power conferences involved this postseason. That would require some serious expediency from the school presidents and chancellors, and for the Pac-12, some states.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told Dan Patrick that he is very confident that his league will play football, which is good news. It just may not be until January.

