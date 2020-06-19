New College Football Playoff Betting Odds Released

The College Football Playoff has managed to include at least one new team each year, but overall you’ll see familiar names more often than not. Many of those usual suspects are up around the top of the latest odds for making the four-team field.

FOX Bet just put out an updated list of odds to make the Playoff. For a team like Clemson, which has dominated a relatively weak ACC and made the field every year since 2015. Based on the new odds, oddsmakers see the Tigers as close to a lock.

Clemson comes in at -550, so a bet of $550 is required to win $100. That is a much bigger number than the Tigers were laying even just a few months ago. Two other programs have odds that are better than even: Ohio State and Alabama. The Buckeyes won the first-ever playoff in 2014, and appeared again in 2016 and 2019, while the Crimson Tide made every field from 2014-2018, winning titles in 2015 and 2017.

Oklahoma, which has controlled the Big 12 in recent years, has the next best number at +125. The rest of the top 10 is an interesting mix: Georgia, Florida, LSU, Texas, Oregon, and Notre Dame. The Gators and Longhorns are the only teams from the group that haven’t reached the College Football Playoff before.

What 4 teams do you think will make the CFP this season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/66K4oTZgEv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 18, 2020

FOX Bet has 40 teams available for bettors to put money on. 16 have odds of +1000 or better.

The next six on the list:

Michigan +600

Penn State +600

USC +750

Texas A&M +750

Auburn +800

Wisconsin +1000

Additionally, a bet on the four favorites—Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, and Oklahoma—to make the field is available at +270, along with other special combinations.

FOX Bet is available to players in Colorado, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

