ESPN Computer Updates College Football Preseason Top 10

With less than two months until the start of the college football season, ESPN has made some adjustments to their Football Power Index. As a result, we have a new Top 10.

Mississippi State sat at No. 8 when the preseason 2021 FPI rankings were debuted. That seems to have been a mistake. The new update has them in 24th with an 8.4 mark, tied with Washington.

Miami football, which is getting plenty of preseason hype (as happens fairly often with the Hurricanes) ascend to the Top 10. They slide in just behind another trendy pick for a breakout season, Iowa State football.

The top of the rankings features the usual suspects here in the College Football Playoff era. Alabama is in at No. 1, just ahead of Clemson, with Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Georgia topping the rankings. Here’s how the Top 10 looks, with the teams’ chances to reach the College Football Playoff, per the new FPI:

With Texas A&M and Texas both hanging in there, and Miami threatening to finally have a big season, there’s plenty of intrigue in these college football rankings.

We’ll find out a lot about some of these programs in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Alabama and Miami face off in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta, and Clemson and Georgia will meet in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 4.

