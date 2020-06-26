Paul Finebaum Gives Update On Potential For Delayed College Football Season

According to most experts, college football’s 2020 season will be played as currently scheduled. College football analyst Paul Finebaum is hearing otherwise.

A plethora of plans are on the table within the NCAA and respective conferences and schools. By most accounts, programs are planning on playing the 2020 season on time. The only adjustment most foresee becoming a reality is games with limited fan capacity.

Another positive sign towards the playing of the 2020 season is team workouts. Most major programs across the country have started voluntary team-organized workouts, meaning the likelihood of the 2020 season being played is high.

But as COVID-19 cases spike across the country – and within football programs like Clemson and LSU – experts are starting to think the 2020 season being delayed is inevitable. Finebaum is one of those experts, based on what he’s hearing as of late.

"Many people in college football … privately are saying that the likelihood of the season being delayed is very good." —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/EKhAdmVykJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 26, 2020

“College football is just an absolute hot-mess right now,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up. “. . . By now, we thought we would know everything. We don’t know anything. . . . I think many people in college football are privately, nobody publicly saying this, but privately are saying that the likelihood of the season being delayed is very good.”

This certainly doesn’t offer hope for the 2020 season.

Other major sports leagues – including the NBA and MLB – are moving forward with their respective seasons late next month. It’ll be interesting to monitor the health status of both leagues in coming months.

As for college football, the 2020 season may end up being delayed if what Finebaum’s hearing is correct.