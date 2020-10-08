The Spun’s 2020 College Football Staff Picks: Week 6

Another great weekend of college football is upon us. Among the big games on the slate for Week 6 are No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M, the Red River Rivalry between two teams that really need a win, No. 22 Texas and Oklahoma, and No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Tennessee.

It is a particularly big weekend for the ACC. The league looks like it might be a bit deeper than it has been in a few years now. No. 1 Clemson hosts College GameDay for its game against No. 7 Miami, the breakout team of the early season. This may be an early ACC Championship preview.

No. 8 North Carolina gets a tough test vs. No. 19 Virginia Tech, and one-year member No. 5 Notre Dame looks to wallop on a struggling Florida State team, that just got its first win of the year against FCS program Jacksonville State.

The week also features some interesting tossups between Virginia and NC State, and Boston College and Pitt in the league. Elsewhere, TCU and Kansas State, and Kentucky and Mississippi State games will tell us a lot about the middles of the Big 12 and SEC.

Last week, Matt Hladik took over sole possession of the top spot in our full-season staff picks contest. Five of the six games he got wrong were consensus picks like Texas, Memphis, UCF, and Mississippi State, who were all upset, with Oklahoma being the fifth loss. Only Matt Lombardi called for the Iowa State upset win. He hit some nice tossups like Ole Miss over Kentucky, Kansas State over Texas Tech, and West Virginia over Baylor.

Here’s where things stand after last week’s picks:

1. Matt Hladik: 54-15

T-2. Dan Lyons: 52-17

T-2. Chris Rosvoglou: 52-17

T-2. Tzvi Machlin: 52-17

T-5. Andrew McCarty: 49-20

T-5. Alek Arend: 49-20

T-7. Andrew Holleran: 48-21

T-7. Steve Driscoll: 48-21

9. Matt Lombardi: 47-22

Here are our picks for Week 6 of the 2020 college football season:

Each week, we pick every college football game involving Power Five and/or ranked teams. Check back as we update our standings.