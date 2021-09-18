College Football World Is Concerned About Clemson Today

In what was supposed to be a quiet day in college football, several juggernauts like Clemson are struggling to put away opponents.

The Tigers beat Georgia Tech 73-7 last season. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 404 yards passing and five touchdowns in an explosive offensive outing. We knew Clemson would take a step back this season without Lawrence slinging the rock, but no one predicted the Tigers would lose their offensive identity entirely.

Clemson has just a 7-0 lead over Georgia Tech right now. To make matters worse for the Tigers, the Yellow Jackets will have the ball at the Clemson 17 once the second half begins because of a late second-quarter weather delay which will act as halftime.

What’s wrong with Clemson? This isn’t the juggernaut we thought it’d be.

When we resume, Jackets will have the ball on Clemson 17 facing 3rd & 2 with 32 seconds remaining the half. — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 18, 2021

Before the season began, experts practically locked teams like Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma into the College Football Playoff. The Tigers and Buckeyes have lost a game already. Oklahoma hasn’t played well, either.

Will Georgia Tech pull off the upset this afternoon? Clemson’s in trouble.

Clemson only beating Georgia Tech 7-0 at the end of 1👀👀👀👀👀👀 — Jordan (@DucksJordan) September 18, 2021

Clemson beat Georgia Tech 73-7 last year. It was 52-7 by halftime. Trevor Lawrence threw for a total of 404 yards and 5 TDs. One year later: Clemson leads GT 7-0 with :32 left in the first half and a lightning delay. Tigers have 127 yards of offense. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 18, 2021

<looks at Clemson>

<looks at Oklahoma>

<looks at Ohio State> I'll have to train myself here too, but this is really, really, really gonna be a year to focus on CFB things other than who's going to win the whole thing at the end — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 18, 2021

We might get to see the Clemson-Ohio State rivalry renewed this year in the Music City Bowl https://t.co/gIuQNVnIM1 — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) September 18, 2021

Clemson's offense is a rambling wreck right now. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) September 18, 2021

Did Georgia break Clemson in Week 1? It’s plausible.

The reality is that most fans overlooked the fact teams like Clemson lost so much talent to the NFL earlier this year. You can’t just replace a player like Trevor Lawrence unless you’re Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The good news for the Tigers is they’re currently leading Georgia Tech. The bad news is they’re knocking on the door.

Catch the rest of Clemson-Georgia Tech on ABC.