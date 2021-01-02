College Football World Is Crushing Dabo Swinney Tonight

2021 is off to a very poor start for Dabo Swinney. His Clemson team was soundly beaten by Ohio State in tonight’s Sugar Bowl.

As a marquee coach, Swinney is bound to take some criticism when his team loses like this. However, his mouth is the reason he’s being treated especially harshly tonight.

Swinney is vocal about everything he believes in–including the fact he didn’t think Ohio State should be ranked No. 3 in the country. Sure, Swinney said the Buckeyes were talented enough to beat his team (they did) and win a national title (they might), but he also felt they were deserving of the No. 11 spot on his Coaches Poll ballot because of the fact they only played a handful of games.

Because of this fact, there are many out there happy to see Dabo get some comeuppance, and they aren’t shy about expressing that, especially throughout the college football world.

DABO GETTING ROLLED BY THE NATION’S 11TH BEST TEAM. — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 2, 2021

I can’t wait for Dabo’s press conference 🤣 — Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) January 2, 2021

dabo was right. there were several other teams who were more deserving than ohio state and would have done a better job of whoopin his ass — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) January 2, 2021

I’m not usually Complain About the Announcers Guy, but are we gonna dunk on Dabo or what? — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 2, 2021

The media room getting ready to ask Dabo if he still thinks Ohio st is the 11th best team in the country after this proper ass beating pic.twitter.com/QAsgKZwMtt — Reed (@Reed_Tobin) January 2, 2021

“So what exactly happened tonight versus Ohio State?” Dabo: pic.twitter.com/e8MDFCjTti — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 2, 2021

Dabo is going to get a lot of grief from jaded, bitter people who never played or coached the game and I just want to say that he brought every wonderful, hilarious bit of it on himself. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) January 2, 2021

Who will be the intrepid media member to ask Dabo if he thought Ohio State had fresher legs than his team because of the number of games each played? — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 2, 2021

Run-run-run-false start-punt. Does Dabo A) realize he has Trevor Lawrence and B) know he's behind 21 in the fourth quarter? — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 2, 2021

Dabo is gonna convert is Islam after this. — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) January 2, 2021

Dabo deserves this treatment tonight, but fortunately for him, he can take solace in the fact he’ll likely be back on this stage again next season.

Clemson has made the last six College Football Playoffs, and they will no doubt be favored to reach No. 7 in 2021.

If and when they do, Dabo would be wise to choose his words more carefully leading up to the game.