College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Transfer Portal Comments

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney addresses the crowd during the "March for Change" protest at Bowman Field on June 13, 2020 in Clemson, South Carolina. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American, while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. Protests calling for an end to police brutality have spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The transfer portal has changed college football recruiting. There are some coaches who don’t care for this new normal, and Dabo Swinney is one of them.

In a recent interview, Swinney criticized the portal, calling it “chaos right now.” He also advocated for the return of the one-year sit-out rule for transfers, with players being able to recoup the year after graduating.

“It’s chaos right now. Tampering galore. Adults manipulating young men. Education is like the last thing now,” Swinney said.

Of course, Swinney’s comments are being met with a lot of rolled eyes and criticism. After all, the Clemson head coach always seems to have issues with any type of player empowerment, but doesn’t complain about coaches having the ability to change jobs or seek opportunities based on money.

Swinney is surely correct about tampering going on, but to be honest, there was tampering happening with transfers before the portal.

Everything else he’s saying seems to just be sour grapes though.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.