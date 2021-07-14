The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brent Venables News

Clemson football DC Brent Venables

Despite being rumored as a head coaching candidate on numerous occasions, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has remained at his post.

Today, we got to see one of the reasons why. This afternoon, Clemson announced a lucrative contract extension for Venables, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

The deal locks the 50-year-old Venables in through 2025-26. It will also pay him $2.5 million annually, which is more than many FBS head coaches make.

Venables has been at Clemson since 2012 and has helped the Tigers win a pair of national championships. He won the Broyles Award as the top assistant in college football in 2016, and is a crucial part of CU’s success.

The rapid reaction to Clemson’s announcement has largely focused on just how much Venables is getting paid when he isn’t the head coach.

College football is an arms race, and you have to pay quality assistants to keep up. Earlier this year, Clemson announced a pay raise for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who is now making $2 million annually.

Today was Venables’ turn to cash in.


