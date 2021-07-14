College Football World Reacts To Brent Venables News

Despite being rumored as a head coaching candidate on numerous occasions, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has remained at his post.

Today, we got to see one of the reasons why. This afternoon, Clemson announced a lucrative contract extension for Venables, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

The deal locks the 50-year-old Venables in through 2025-26. It will also pay him $2.5 million annually, which is more than many FBS head coaches make.

Venables has been at Clemson since 2012 and has helped the Tigers win a pair of national championships. He won the Broyles Award as the top assistant in college football in 2016, and is a crucial part of CU’s success.

The rapid reaction to Clemson’s announcement has largely focused on just how much Venables is getting paid when he isn’t the head coach.

According to the most recent @usatodaysports Salary Database, this would put Venables above at least one P5 head coach (Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith) and tie him with another (Kansas State’s Chris Klieman): https://t.co/YKpdUxh0lc https://t.co/V2SirYgMZn — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 14, 2021

Siri, why has Brent Venables stayed at Clemson for so long instead of becoming a head coach? https://t.co/pcZEwGCmSP — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) July 14, 2021

About the same as David Cutcliffe https://t.co/bhhJE5cGKP — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) July 14, 2021

Just for perspective — Gus Malzahn's new deal at #UCF pays him about 2.3 million per year Malzahn is also still being paid by the dump truck load from Auburn, but still — shows the gap in salary for P5 https://t.co/mMsL5VbZsr — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) July 14, 2021

Clemson’s defensive coordinator gets paid more than half of all FBS head coaches. https://t.co/EDRrm9kV0Z — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 14, 2021

Remember when Dabo said he’d quit if players could get paid? https://t.co/XhPkNkrxJf — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) July 14, 2021

College football is an arms race, and you have to pay quality assistants to keep up. Earlier this year, Clemson announced a pay raise for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who is now making $2 million annually.

Today was Venables’ turn to cash in.