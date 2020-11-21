College Football World Reacts To Clemson-Florida State News

On Saturday morning, fans of the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles woke up expecting to see the team’s face off this afternoon.

Clemson traveled to Tallahassee for the game on Friday night. Unfortunately, the Tigers were forced to pack up their belongings and travel back to South Carolina on Saturday morning.

The ACC announced on Saturday morning that the game between Clemson and Florida State is not happening today. According to a statement, the team’s medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.

College football fans weren’t exactly sure to do with that news. Fans have seen games postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19, but nothing like this.

Of course, Florida State fans couldn’t help but make fun of Dabo Swinney after the news was announced. Fans loved that Clemson had to travel to Florida just to turn around and make the trip just a day later.

Norvell making Dabo fly to Tally, just to turn around and fly home & spend school money on a trip? This man stays playing chess. — Blake 🍢 (@Nolevell) November 21, 2020

Florida State head coach Mike Novell issued a statement following the postponement of the game.

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December.”

A December game between these two teams should be fun.