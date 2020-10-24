College Football World Reacts To Clemson’s Performance Today

On Saturday afternoon, the Clemson Tigers took the field against the Syracuse Orange as heavy favorites.

In fact, Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers were 48-point favorites heading into the contest. Clemson jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and looked like it was headed for a blowout.

However, the Orange have come roaring back over the past two quarters of play. So far in the second half, Syracuse is outscoring Clemson 21-10 and are down by just six points.

Fans watching from home are shocked at the outcome so far. Dabo Swinney and company were heavy favorites and are the No. 1 team in the country, but they aren’t playing like it right now.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Clemson has struggled against Syracuse.

Fans are taking note.

Nobody plays Clemson like SYRACUSE pic.twitter.com/2FM9t8Q6Eq — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 24, 2020

In 2017, Syracuse took down Clemson by a final score of 27-24. Just a year later, the Orange looked like they were about to pull off the upset yet again, only to fall 27-23.

In 2019, the Tigers exacted some revenge, torching the Orange by a final score of 41-6. However, it’s clear Dino Babers and company have some sort of magic spell against Clemson.

If the Tigers lose this afternoon, their shot at the College Football Playoff might disappear. It’s difficult to count out Trevor Lawrence and this Clemson offense at any point of the game, though.

Can Clemson hang on?