College Football World Reacts To Crazy Clemson Game Finish

Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after a ruling on the field during their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Memorial Stadium.CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 14: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after a ruling on the field during their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 14, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Clemson appeared to seal a victory with a fourth-down, goal-line stop on Georgia Tech’s attempt late Saturday night. Disaster ensued shortly thereafter.

Backed up on their own goal-line with just a few seconds remaining, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei received the snap while in shotgun and standing in his own end-zone. He handed the ball off to running back Will Shipley. Shipley fought for extra yardage, allowing the Georgia Tech defense to try and make a play on the ball.

A Yellow Jackets defender put the crown of his helmet on the ball and knocked it free. The ball rolled back into the end-zone before Georgia Tech pounced on it for a safety to make it a 14-8 game with a few seconds remaining.

It was a heads up play by the Georgia Tech defense, which played its guts out on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for Georgia Tech, it was a little too late.

The Yellow Jackets couldn’t add do anything special on the offensive end seeing that they had time for just two plays.

Clemson held on to win the ACC thriller.

The Tigers may have gotten the win, but they walk away with more questions than answers.

What is going on with Clemson’s offense?

Is Clemson a top-five team right now? Probably not. The Tigers are exceptional on the defensive end, but atrocious on offense.

The reality is they were lucky to escape with a win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, but a win’s a win. Clemson is 2-1 on the season.

