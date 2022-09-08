College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney Contract News
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is being rewarded with a new contract.
According to a report from On3, Swinney has agreed to a 10-year deal worth $115 million. This contract will keep him at Clemson through the 2031 season.
Swinney's average salary under this deal is $11.5 million. That puts him right behind Alabama's Nick Saban, who makes $11.7 million per year.
Some fans believe Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker set the market for elite coaches like Swinney when he signed a contract extension last November.
Of course, there are fans calling out Swinney for signing this extension.
"I could’ve sworn he said he’d never coach again when players started getting paid," a fan said. "Funny how his pockets just keep getting filled."
At the end of the day, Swinney's résumé validates a contract of this magnitude.
Swinney owns a 151-36 record as the head coach of the Tigers. He's a two-time national champion and seven-time ACC champion.
Clemson should have championship aspirations this season, especially if it can build off its Week 1 performance against Georgia Tech.