Skip to main content
85
New Articles

College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney Contract News

Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is being rewarded with a new contract. 

According to a report from On3, Swinney has agreed to a 10-year deal worth $115 million. This contract will keep him at Clemson through the 2031 season. 

Swinney's average salary under this deal is $11.5 million. That puts him right behind Alabama's Nick Saban, who makes $11.7 million per year. 

Some fans believe Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker set the market for elite coaches like Swinney when he signed a contract extension last November. 

Of course, there are fans calling out Swinney for signing this extension. 

"I could’ve sworn he said he’d never coach again when players started getting paid," a fan said. "Funny how his pockets just keep getting filled."

At the end of the day, Swinney's résumé validates a contract of this magnitude. 

Swinney owns a 151-36 record as the head coach of the Tigers. He's a two-time national champion and seven-time ACC champion. 

Clemson should have championship aspirations this season, especially if it can build off its Week 1 performance against Georgia Tech. 