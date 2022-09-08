College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney Contract News

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is being rewarded with a new contract.

According to a report from On3, Swinney has agreed to a 10-year deal worth $115 million. This contract will keep him at Clemson through the 2031 season.

Swinney's average salary under this deal is $11.5 million. That puts him right behind Alabama's Nick Saban, who makes $11.7 million per year.

Some fans believe Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker set the market for elite coaches like Swinney when he signed a contract extension last November.

Of course, there are fans calling out Swinney for signing this extension.

"I could’ve sworn he said he’d never coach again when players started getting paid," a fan said. "Funny how his pockets just keep getting filled."

At the end of the day, Swinney's résumé validates a contract of this magnitude.

Swinney owns a 151-36 record as the head coach of the Tigers. He's a two-time national champion and seven-time ACC champion.

Clemson should have championship aspirations this season, especially if it can build off its Week 1 performance against Georgia Tech.