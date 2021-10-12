College Football World Reacts To Dabo’s Honest Admission

There are few college football coaches who dislike the transfer portal – and questions about the portal – than Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

So, when he was asked about it yet again this week, the Tigers had coach gave a lengthy response about the portal and why he doesn’t use it.

“I’ve said this 100 times … if we need to use the portal, we’ll use it,” Swinney said via 247Sports. “But I’m not going to do something just to do something. I don’t know why everybody keeps asking me that. The transfer portal has always been around, it’s just been grad guys. But there’s not been anybody from a grad transfer standpoint that could come here, that I felt like, and start. And so, we’d rather take the high school kid.”

Of course, his comments eventually made their way to the college football masses, who suggested he was going on another rant.

Not all fans thought it was a problem, though.

“Nothing wrong with David Hale’s question about the transfer portal, and nothing really wrong with Dabo saying he’s tired of being asked about it,” one fan said. “The real problem is how it’ll be turned into a ‘rant,’ ‘Dabo goes off on reporter,’ etc.”

Dabo might not need the transfer portal just yet, but he didn’t rule out using it in the future.

When Clemson consistently recruits the top talent in the country, he doesn’t have to rely on the portal as much as other programs.