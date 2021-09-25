College Football World Reacts To Stunning Clemson Upset

On Saturday afternoon, the Clemson Tigers entered as a heavy favorite over North Carolina State in a pivotal ACC contest.

The Tigers were 10.5-point favorites on the road and looked like they were in for a route early on. Clemson drove 80 yards down the field to for a touchdown and the game’s first points.

However, Dabo Swinney’s team wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter, knotting the game at 14. After a third missed kick from NC State in the final seconds, the game went to overtime.

Both teams found the endzone in the first overtime, which sent the game into double overtime. NC State scored to take a 27-21 lead, but failed to convert on the two-point attempt.

Former No. 1 quarterback recruit D.J. Uiagalelei got the ball back with a chance to win. The Tigers failed to find the endzone though, with a very questionable final play on fourth and long.

The result was a 27-21 win for NC State.

Of course, social media exploded with reactions to the game.

Clemson falls to a shocking 2-2 on the season and looks to be out of the College Football Playoff race for the first time in a very long time.

Dabo Swinney and company would need a ton of help to sneak back into the playoff discussion.

For NC State, it’s a massive win that moves the program to 3-1 on the year.