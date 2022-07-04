College Football World Reacts To The Clemson Rumors

CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 15: The Clemson Tigers Rally Cats perform during a stoppage in play of the Tigers' football game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

With two superconferences being formed by the Big Ten and the SEC, where does that leave a college football power like Clemson?

The Tigers, one of the three or so best college football programs of the past decade, don't want to be left behind in the ACC, if the two superconferences theory comes true.

So where could Clemson land?

For now, most of the speculation and rumors have Clemson being considered as an addition to the SEC.

They're not the only program being mentioned, though.

Where do you see the Tigers ending up?