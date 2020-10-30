The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence COVID-19 Diagnosis

a closeup of clemson quarterback trevor lawrenceARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks on before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers were greeted with nightmarish news Thursday evening.

The generational quarterback talent has tested positive for coronavirus, per multiple reports. Lawrence and the Tigers are just two days away from playing Boston College.

Now, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will have to move forward without his superstar quarterback on the field. All eyes turn to backups DJ Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh.

Naturally, the college football world is shocked by the latest news coming out of Death Valley. College football fans are sending in their reactions to Thursday night’s breaking news.

Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

Trevor Lawrence’s positive test won’t mean much for Clemson this weekend. The Tigers should still beat Boston College without much of a challenge.

Lawrence’s status for the Clemson-Notre Dame game on Nov. 7 is up in the air, though. ACC policy requires 10 days of isolation from the moment a positive test is discovered. That would mean Lawrence wouldn’t face the Fighting Irish if he did test positive on Thursday.

The soonest the Clemson quarterback could return would be Nov. 8, a day after the Notre Dame game. Again, that’s only if Lawrence did indeed test positive on Thursday. If he tested positive sooner, say perhaps Tuesday or Wednesday, there’s a chance he could wind up facing the Fighting Irish.

Obviously, Lawrence’s health and well being is the priority at this moment, though. Get well soon, Trevor.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.