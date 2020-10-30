Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers were greeted with nightmarish news Thursday evening.

The generational quarterback talent has tested positive for coronavirus, per multiple reports. Lawrence and the Tigers are just two days away from playing Boston College.

Now, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will have to move forward without his superstar quarterback on the field. All eyes turn to backups DJ Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh.

#Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The No. 1-ranked Tigers are slated to face #BostonCollege Saturday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 30, 2020

Naturally, the college football world is shocked by the latest news coming out of Death Valley. College football fans are sending in their reactions to Thursday night’s breaking news.

Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

Trevor Lawrence has corona pic.twitter.com/SKnT68wXKQ — PJ Clark (@TheRealPJClark) October 30, 2020

I absolutely love Trevor Lawrence. Best college QB of my life, and not much to dislike. First ballot HOFer. Hoping for an extremely quick recovery or a false positive. — Chris Owens (@ChrisOwens08) October 30, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for Trevor Lawrence. Hopefully this tweet gives you the strength and inspiration to get better, as much as you give me to be a better man each week I watch you play. #clemsonstrong — Joel Lauffer (@FamilyJoels07) October 30, 2020

ACC's protocols — by my understanding — has COVID positive players sitting out for at least 10 days following a positive test, which would have Trevor Lawrence missing the Notre Dame game. — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) October 30, 2020

Praying for a speedy recovery for Trevor Lawrence 🙏 wouldn’t want harm upon any future jaguars — 1-6 (1-15) Jaguars (@Ethan_Miller876) October 30, 2020

Trevor Lawrence’s positive test won’t mean much for Clemson this weekend. The Tigers should still beat Boston College without much of a challenge.

Lawrence’s status for the Clemson-Notre Dame game on Nov. 7 is up in the air, though. ACC policy requires 10 days of isolation from the moment a positive test is discovered. That would mean Lawrence wouldn’t face the Fighting Irish if he did test positive on Thursday.

The soonest the Clemson quarterback could return would be Nov. 8, a day after the Notre Dame game. Again, that’s only if Lawrence did indeed test positive on Thursday. If he tested positive sooner, say perhaps Tuesday or Wednesday, there’s a chance he could wind up facing the Fighting Irish.

Obviously, Lawrence’s health and well being is the priority at this moment, though. Get well soon, Trevor.