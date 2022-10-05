College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: A general view of inside the stadium before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday.

Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding.

According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene and Davis are being accused of racing each other prior to the crash that "severely injured" a U.S. Postal worker.

Obviously, this isn't a great look for Clemson's team.

"Just a horrendous day all around," Grace Raynor of The Athletic said. "It was also disappointing to hear Dabo Swinney say last year that Davis' discipline would be internal. He missed four games last season, but three of them were because of an ankle injury."

"Oh that's lovely," Jared Feinberg of Blue Chip Scouting tweeted.

Clemson fans are not pleased with this news, and understandably so.

Clemson will face Boston College this Saturday.

It's unclear if this lawsuit will affect Davis and Greene's availability moving forward.

Greene has five total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble this season. Davis, meanwhile, has 14 total tackles and two pass deflections.