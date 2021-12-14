College Football World Reacts To Tuesday’s Clemson News

On Tuesday afternoon, Clemson announced its new coordinators, with Brandon Streeter taking over as offensive coordinator and Wes Goodwin taking over the defense alongside Mickey Conn.

Streeter has a long history with Swinney – working with him since 2015. He’s been the Tigers’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2020. Goodwin has been with the Tigers for 10 total years – with a short stint in the NFL in between.

College football writer RJ Young praised Swinney for promoting from within the program while other schools go for bigger names.

“Dabo Swinney is a loyalist in a sport where a lot of folks go looking outside their staff to fill the posh coordinator positions. Not that man. He elevated from within. You don’t see that as much as you’d like to see it. That rates with me. I’m sure it rates with Clemson fans.”

Dabo Swinney is a loyalist in a sport where a lot of folks go looking outside their staff to fill the posh coordinator positions. Not that man. He elevated from within. You don't see that as much as you'd like to see it. That rates with me. I'm sure it rates with Clemson fans. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 14, 2021

Fellow reporter Grace Raynor noted that the hires also opened the door for other coaches to rise in the ranks as well.

“An important development today that shouldn’t get lost in the shuffle: Dabo Swinney being able to keep cornerbacks coach Mike Reed (giving him a $160,000 raise with the special teams coordinator title) is great news for A.) Clemson’s defense and B.) Clemson’s recruiting,” she said.

An important development today that shouldn't get lost in the shuffle: Dabo Swinney being able to keep cornerbacks coach Mike Reed (giving him a $160,000 raise with the special teams coordinator title) is great news for A.) Clemson's defense and B.) Clemson's recruiting. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) December 14, 2021

Clemson had a “down” year in 2021 and significant turnover within the coaching staff should make for an interesting 2022.