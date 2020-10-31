The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What’s Happening At Clemson Today

Clemson football cheerleaders on the field.CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 16: Cheerleaders for the Clemson Tigers in action during their game at Memorial Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

An upset is brewing in the feared Death Valley on this Halloween Saturday. Clemson football is on the verge of getting ran off the field by the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers were going to struggle on offense without superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field. The projected No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft tested positive earlier this week and is now in isolation. Dabo Swinney has turned to freshman DJ Uiagalelei to try and lead the Tigers to a victory.

If you would’ve told us No. 1 Clemson fell behind 21-7 to Boston College in the second quarter, we would’ve believed Uiagalelei had gotten off to an ugly start. But that simply isn’t the case.

The Clemson football defense has its hands full, thanks to Phil Jurkovec. Star running back Travis Etienne also gifted the Eagles a score following a uncharacteristic fumble at the goal-line which then allowed a scoop-and-score by the Eagles defense. Take a look below.

It’s been a long time since Clemson football looked this susceptible. College football fans can’t believe what’s unfolding right now in Death Valley.

Luckily for the Tigers, there’s plenty of game left to be played. As for Boston College, the Eagles need to keep the foot on the pedal.

Clemson football hasn’t faced a deficit like this in a long time. But Dabo Swinney’s one of the best in the business. We’ll see if he’s able to get his Tigers out of the hole.

The Boston College Eagles lead the No. 1 Clemson Tigers 21-10 in the second quarter. Catch the rest of the action on ABC.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.