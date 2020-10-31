College Football World Reacts To What’s Happening At Clemson Today

An upset is brewing in the feared Death Valley on this Halloween Saturday. Clemson football is on the verge of getting ran off the field by the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers were going to struggle on offense without superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field. The projected No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft tested positive earlier this week and is now in isolation. Dabo Swinney has turned to freshman DJ Uiagalelei to try and lead the Tigers to a victory.

If you would’ve told us No. 1 Clemson fell behind 21-7 to Boston College in the second quarter, we would’ve believed Uiagalelei had gotten off to an ugly start. But that simply isn’t the case.

The Clemson football defense has its hands full, thanks to Phil Jurkovec. Star running back Travis Etienne also gifted the Eagles a score following a uncharacteristic fumble at the goal-line which then allowed a scoop-and-score by the Eagles defense. Take a look below.

Travis Etienne fumble… Boston College returns it 97 YARDS TO THE CRIB 🤯 BC Leads #1 Clemson 21-7 👀 (via @BCFootball)pic.twitter.com/okGWMYljzq — Overtime (@overtime) October 31, 2020

It’s been a long time since Clemson football looked this susceptible. College football fans can’t believe what’s unfolding right now in Death Valley.

What is going on in Death Valley?? — Todd McShay (@McShay13) October 31, 2020

THIS CLEMSON-BOSTON COLLEGE GAME. pic.twitter.com/6QS2kIHMQh — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 31, 2020

What a stat on the broadcast. First time Clemson has been down two TDs in a regular season game since 2014. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 31, 2020

Trevor Lawrence. Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/D4Ubvxg26X — DonaBoo 🎃🕸👻 (@JeffDonahoo_) October 31, 2020

Luckily for the Tigers, there’s plenty of game left to be played. As for Boston College, the Eagles need to keep the foot on the pedal.

Clemson football hasn’t faced a deficit like this in a long time. But Dabo Swinney’s one of the best in the business. We’ll see if he’s able to get his Tigers out of the hole.

The Boston College Eagles lead the No. 1 Clemson Tigers 21-10 in the second quarter. Catch the rest of the action on ABC.