College Football World Speculating About Dabo Swinney’s Future

For the longest time it’s been speculated that Dabo Swinney would be Nick Saban’s eventual successor at Alabama. Monday’s breaking news indicates otherwise.

Saban signed a contract extension with the Crimson Tide on Monday. The extension keeps Saban in Alabama though the 2028-29 season. So what does that mean for Swinney’s future?

It was previously believed by some that Swinney would take over Alabama football once Saban retired. But now, some believe Clemson’s head coach could end up retiring before Saban does.

Swinney is 51 years old. He’s already garnered massive success with the Tigers. If Saban is going to be at Alabama for another decade, the chances of Swinney taking over in Tuscaloosa are slim, at best.

The whole Dabo-replacing-Saban notion is really gonna take a hit when Dabo retires before Saban … — Travis Haney (@travhaney) June 7, 2021

Interestingly enough, Dabo Swinney’s contract with Clemson football expires after the 2028-29 season. So it could be a perfect transition for the Crimson Tide if Nick Saban finally calls it a career by then.

Saban will be 78 years old when his new extension runs out. It wouldn’t be shocking if he kept going. After all, Joe Paterno coached until he was 84.

By 2029, Swinney, meanwhile, will be approaching 60 when his contract with Clemson runs out. If he’s still at the top of his game by then, Alabama may come calling.

Nick Saban's new extension has him coaching the Crimson Tide until he's at least 77—a good time for the GOAT to retire. Former Alabama receiver Dabo Swinney's contact at Clemson happens to also expire after the 2028-29 season… https://t.co/lFYAfVldeS — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) June 7, 2021

Saban and Swinney have developed a bit of a rivalry over the years. The Clemson head coach has been one of the few to give Saban’s teams an issue come championship time. Alabama has gotten the most recent laugh, though, winning yet another title this past season.

We expect many more Clemson-Alabama battles in years to come, especially if Swinney and Saban stick it out at their respective programs through the 2028-29 season.