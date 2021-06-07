The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Speculating About Dabo Swinney’s Future

Dabo Swinney greets a Clemson football fan in the crowd.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers salutes the fans as he leaves the field after their win against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Clemson won 42-10. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

For the longest time it’s been speculated that Dabo Swinney would be Nick Saban’s eventual successor at Alabama. Monday’s breaking news indicates otherwise.

Saban signed a contract extension with the Crimson Tide on Monday. The extension keeps Saban in Alabama though the 2028-29 season. So what does that mean for Swinney’s future?

It was previously believed by some that Swinney would take over Alabama football once Saban retired. But now, some believe Clemson’s head coach could end up retiring before Saban does.

Swinney is 51 years old. He’s already garnered massive success with the Tigers. If Saban is going to be at Alabama for another decade, the chances of Swinney taking over in Tuscaloosa are slim, at best.

Interestingly enough, Dabo Swinney’s contract with Clemson football expires after the 2028-29 season. So it could be a perfect transition for the Crimson Tide if Nick Saban finally calls it a career by then.

Saban will be 78 years old when his new extension runs out. It wouldn’t be shocking if he kept going. After all, Joe Paterno coached until he was 84.

By 2029, Swinney, meanwhile, will be approaching 60 when his contract with Clemson runs out. If he’s still at the top of his game by then, Alabama may come calling.

Saban and Swinney have developed a bit of a rivalry over the years. The Clemson head coach has been one of the few to give Saban’s teams an issue come championship time. Alabama has gotten the most recent laugh, though, winning yet another title this past season.

We expect many more Clemson-Alabama battles in years to come, especially if Swinney and Saban stick it out at their respective programs through the 2028-29 season.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.