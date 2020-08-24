The Associated Press released its college football top 25 poll on Monday morning. The poll includes teams from all conferences, despite several conferences electing not to play football this fall.

Heading into the 2020 season, it’s essentially a three-team race for the No. 1 ranking. Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama have the most talented rosters in all of college football by a wide margin. But just one can claim the preseason No. 1 ranking.

The votes are in – Clemson is the preseason No. 1. The Ohio State Buckeyes check in at No. 2 – though unfortunately, we won’t get to see them play this fall as the Big Ten made the decision to delay the 2020 fall football season until the spring of 2021.

Alabama enters the 2020 season ranked third overall, followed by SEC foe Georgia placed at No. 4. The Oklahoma Sooners find themselves just outside the top four at No. 5. Take a look at the full AP Top 25 Poll below.

Preseason @AP_Top25 poll. All teams considered WHETHER THEY PLAY THIS FALL OR NOT 1-Clem

2-OhSt

3-Bama

4-UGA

5-OU

6-LSU

7-PSU

8-UF

9-Ore

10-ND

11-Aub

12-Wis

13-A&M

14-Texas

15-OkSt

16-Mich

17-USC

18-UNC

19-Minn

20-Cincy

21-UCF

22-Utah

23-ISU

24-Iowa

25-Tenn — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 24, 2020

LSU – the defending champs – start the year at No. 6 after losing tons of key players to the 2020 NFL Draft, including 2019-20 Heisman winner Joe Burrow. All-in-all, four SEC teams crack the top 10 ahead of the 2020 season.

Three teams within the top 10 – Ohio State (No. 2), Penn State (No. 7) and Oregon (No. 9) – won’t even be playing football this fall. That means each won’t be able to compete for the national championship. The Buckeyes were a major preseason favorite to win it all before the Big Ten delayed the season until the fall.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC will begin their respective seasons in coming weeks.