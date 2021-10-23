College GameDay Crew All Pick Pitt To Defeat Clemson

No one believes in Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers these days. Not even the entire College GameDay crew.

Clemson (4-2) will take on the No. 23 Pitt Panthers (5-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon on ESPN. The Tigers have won two straight. Most are expecting the win streak to come to an end this afternoon.

Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and guest picker Bill Walton all picked Pitt to move to 6-1 with a win over Clemson this afternoon. No, we’re not kidding.

We can’t remember the last time so many notable college football analysts were this down on Clemson and high on Pitt.

The world believes in Pitt. What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/SMKBhseSzx — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 23, 2021

Our own staff here at The Spun likes Clemson a bit more than the rest of the college football world does.

In our Week 8 staff picks for this week’s biggest college football games, eight of our 11 pickers chose Clemson to win. We’ll find out if that proves true this afternoon.

For Clemson to pull off the upset (yes, the Tigers are a three-point underdog), Dabo Swinney is well aware his defense will have to stop Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“They’re a good team. Their quarterback is special,” Swinney said earlier this week, via SI.com. “He is a sixth-year guy, smart, efficient, he has 21 touchdowns and one pick. He keeps them out of trouble. He is a true dual-threat guy. They have excellent receivers. That No. 3 is probably the best we have seen all year. They’re top 10 nationally in offense. We will have our hands full with this bunch. Very experienced, confident, group. Pickett is the highest-rated quarterback in college football.”