Watch: College GameDay Had A Gift For Dabo Swinney This Morning

ESPN’s crew for College GameDay was in a giving mood this Friday, as Desmond Howard had a gift for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during his brief appearance on the show.

Swinney, who has a tough matchup tonight against Ohio State, was greeted on College GameDay with one of the most popular treats in New Orleans.

“Last time you were on this set you brought donuts,” Howard said. “So, I brought you some beignets, Coach. Feel free to share them with the guys. As a matter of fact, I got one myself.”

Beignets are deep-fired pastries with powdered sugar on top. Judging off Swinney’s reaction, beignets should rank above standard donuts when ranking desserts.

“No offense to Krispy Kreme, but this [beignets] is another level,” Swinney said.

When you're in New Orleans, you gotta have beignets.@DesmondHoward had his own bag 😂 pic.twitter.com/zDltYPAqM8 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2021

It’s fitting that Swinney was given beignets on the set of College GameDay this Friday.

Clemson is playing in the Sugar Bowl, which just so happens to be in New Orleans this year. As stated before, New Orleans is well-known for making beignets.

If the Tigers take care of business against the Buckeyes tonight, Swinney might have to let his players celebrate with some victory beignets.

Kickoff for the Sugar Bowl is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. It should be a thrilling matchup between two elite programs.