College GameDay Is Getting Criticized For Today’s Celebrity Guest Picker

Earlier today, College GameDay announced that Alex Rodriguez will be its celebrity guest picker for this weekend’s show. That’s a marquee guest for sure, but Clemson fans aren’t very happy with the selection.

College GameDay is at Memorial Stadium for today’s clash between Clemson and Miami. Usually, the guest picker has ties to the host school. Obviously that isn’t the case with A-Rod.

Even though Rodriguez didn’t actually play college baseball for the Hurricanes, the school considers him as an alumnus and superfan. It’s somewhat odd that he’s going to be on the show when you consider the fact that Miami is the road team.

Technically speaking, College GameDay should have found a former Clemson player to join the show and make their picks for Week 6 of the college football season.

As you’d expect, Clemson fans are letting their frustration out on social media.

College GameDay’s decision tree when it has to select a guest picker when Clemson is hosting. pic.twitter.com/Ip7fw7HxcJ — Robbie Tinsley (@RTinMan13) October 10, 2020

In Clemson and A-Rod, a huge Miami fan is the guest picker? C’mon, Gameday. — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) October 10, 2020

ESPN recently was at Truist Field for an ACC showdown between Clemson and Wake Forest. The guest picker for that weekend was Chris Paul, who used to play basketball for the Demon Deacons.

A-Rod will most likely do a great job on College GameDay. Nonetheless, it’s still odd that ESPN couldn’t land a guest that favored Clemson.

Kickoff for the Clemson-Miami game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.