D.J. Uiagalelei Reveals Why He Has His Dad Blocked On Twitter

As DJ Uiagalelei prepares for one of the biggest games of his freshman season – the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend – some fascinating info about the Clemson QB has come to light. Namely, the fact that he has his own father blocked on Twitter.

Speaking to the media this week, Uiagalelei explained that he’s had his father blocked on Twitter since his sophomore year of high school. But that’s not for any disagreement the two of them may have had – far from it.

Uiagalelei explained that he doesn’t like seeing all of the posts his father makes about how great he is. Apparently, his father posts a little too much for his own comfort.

“He posts a lot,” Uiagalelei said. “I know he’s a happy dad, but sometimes he can be over the top.”

Now that’s funny.

DJ Uiagalelei must have taken a page out of Nick Saban’s book. The Alabama head coach often refers to any positive press as “rat poison” that hinders his team by letting them buy into the hype.

In fairness, Uiagalelei does deserve a fair amount of praise for his first start for the Tigers. He led Clemson on an 18-point comeback over Boston College this past weekend, completing 73.2-percent of his passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns, plus another touchdown on the ground, in a 34-28 win.

With starting QB Trevor Lawrence just missing out on eligibility for Saturday’s game as he battle COVID-19, Uiagalelei will get the nod in Clemson’s toughest game of the year.

His father may be cheering him on via Twitter all game. But DJ Uiagalelei probably won’t hear about it until Thanksgiving.