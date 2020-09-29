Dabo Explains Why He’s Not In Favor Of Messages On Uniforms

On Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reiterated his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and his players’ push towards social justice initiatives.

“Anyone who doesn’t believe Black lives matter,” Swinney said, “you should look into your soul.” However, there is a step he’s not willing to take.

Swinney made it clear he doesn’t want Clemson players to have messages on their jerseys or helmets. Programs around the country have adopted various phrases or initials as decals on their helmets.

Swinney suggested he’s not on board with that kind of imagery. In an interview today, the head coach said he’s a “traditionalist” when it comes to the uniform.

Despite this feelings, Swinney noted that everything has “changed this year.”

Here’s what he had to say, via ESPN:

“It’s not that I’m not for the messages, but I’m a very traditional guy,” Swinney said. “I came from Alabama. It’s not anything to do with the messages, I’ve always just not messed with uniforms. But that’s all changed this year.”

The head coach reportedly instituted one rule for his team: everyone must agree on a potential change to the uniform or helmet.

After he put that rule in place, Swinney said it led to positive discussion. The team reportedly went “back to the drawing board” several times.

We’ll have to wait and see if the team lands on a message.