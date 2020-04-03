Dabo Swinney On 2020 Season: “I Have Zero Doubt We Are Going To Play”

There are growing concerns the NCAA will have to delay the start of the 2020 college football season. But Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has a more positive outlook.

Plenty of sports analysts and coaches have offered their opinion regarding the current pandemic over the past few weeks. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has garnered heavy criticism for his pessimistic opinion on the potential delay of the football season.

Swinney is a bit more optimistic than the College GameDay host, though. The Clemson head coach has “zero doubt” the Tigers are going to play as regularly scheduled this fall, without any delay.

“I have zero doubt we are going to play. . . . This is America, man,” Swinney said on Friday, via Anna Hickey of 247Sports. “This is the greatest country in the planet. We will rise up and kick this in the teeth. September is a long time away, man.”

Dabo Swinney’s optimism is appreciated. But many believe the 2020 college football season will have to be delayed, potentially until spring of 2021. Given the current global health concerns, that delay is a very realistic possibility.

If current circumstances can improve before summer, perhaps the NCAA will consider options other than a delay. Games without fans in attendance is another method college football is exploring.

Swinney doesn’t care what option is utilized, though. He simply wants his Tigers to suit up as regularly scheduled this upcoming football season.

