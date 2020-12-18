Dabo Swinney Addresses Possibility Of Moving CFP From Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl is the most iconic venue in college football and will host one of this season’s College Football Playoff semifinal games – for now.

There’s growing support for the playoff to select another venue for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Why? The Rose Bowl won’t allow fans or families of players to attend the game due to city restrictions related to the pandemic.

On Friday morning, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly voiced his displeasure regarding the idea of playing in the Rose Bowl without any fans in attendance. He even went as far to say the Fighting Irish wouldn’t play in the Rose Bowl unless families could attend.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney joined Kelly Friday afternoon in voicing his wish for the College Football Playoff to move the semi-final game from the Rose Bowl to another venue.

“It makes no sense to me to put a bunch of kids on a plane and fly them all the way to California to play in an empty stadium,” Swinney told reporters on Friday. “That makes zero sense.”

Let’s be honest – both Brian Kelly and Dabo Swinney would jump at the opportunity to play in and at the Rose Bowl. It’s an iconic game and venue. But both coaches have a point.

The College Football Playoff is a special and exclusive event, and it’s a shame families won’t be able to attend the Rose Bowl semi-final game. But that’s what happens when you play football in the middle of a pandemic.

Fans or no fans, the Rose Bowl is special. It’s by far the best venue and atmosphere capable of hosting a College Football Playoff game.

