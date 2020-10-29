Dabo Swinney Addresses Trevor Lawrence’s Future At Clemson

Earlier this week, Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence made headlines with his comments about the NFL draft.

“We’ll just have to see how things unfold. There’s a lot of factors in that,” Lawrence said. “My mindset has been that I’m gonna move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”

Most had just assumed Lawrence would leave Clemson for the NFL next season. However, the prospect of playing for the New York Jets has some wondering if he’ll return to the college game.

On Thursday night, his head coach weighed in on Lawrence’s looming decision. Dabo Swinney expects his quarterback to leave for the NFL.

“I mean, we’ll certainly let him stay if that’s what he wants to do,” Swinney said on Thursday night. “But I’d be surprised if he’s back with the Tigers next year, but who knows? You never know. I didn’t think Christian Wilkins was coming back, but he did.”

Lawrence is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The race for the No. 1 pick has been over ever since Lawrence’s freshman season with the Tigers.

However, in the unexpected event he returns to Clemson, that would obviously change. The New York Jets are the current favorite to land the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Other teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants are also in the running.