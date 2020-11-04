Dabo Swinney Announces More Tough Clemson Injury News

As if not having star QB Trevor Lawrence for Clemson’s huge game against Notre Dame wasn’t bad enough, Dabo Swinney now has a bunch of injuries he’s dealing with.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Swinney had some rough injury news about Clemson defenders Tyler Davis and Mike Jones Jr. Swinney said he was hoping for good news, but that they just aren’t ready yet.

Davis has appeared in only three games this season after a breakout campaign as a freshman last year. In his three starts he has five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Jones has also seen an increased role on defense this year, appearing in five games. He has 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

News out of Clemson: Dabo Swinney was just asked about DT Tyler Davis and LB Mike Jones Jr. "I was hoping that I'd feel good about them today, but they're just not quite ready. Unfortunately." — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) November 4, 2020

The Clemson Tigers gave freshman DJ Uiagalelei the start last week against Boston College. He got off to a slow start as Clemson fell into a 28-10 hole, but got the team back in to secure the win in the second half.

It may be a bit harder to dig out of a similar hole against Notre Dame, which is one of the nation’s few remaining undefeated teams at 6-0. The Fighting Irish are giving up only 10 points per game right now.

We knew that the Notre Dame game was going to be Clemson’s biggest test of the regular season. But that challenge seems to be increasing in magnitude day by day.