Dabo Swinney Announces More Tough Clemson Injury News

clemson head coach dabo swinney celebrates during national titleSANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

As if not having star QB Trevor Lawrence for Clemson’s huge game against Notre Dame wasn’t bad enough, Dabo Swinney now has a bunch of injuries he’s dealing with.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Swinney had some rough injury news about Clemson defenders Tyler Davis and Mike Jones Jr. Swinney said he was hoping for good news, but that they just aren’t ready yet.

Davis has appeared in only three games this season after a breakout campaign as a freshman last year. In his three starts he has five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Jones has also seen an increased role on defense this year, appearing in five games. He has 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

The Clemson Tigers gave freshman DJ Uiagalelei the start last week against Boston College. He got off to a slow start as Clemson fell into a 28-10 hole, but got the team back in to secure the win in the second half.

It may be a bit harder to dig out of a similar hole against Notre Dame, which is one of the nation’s few remaining undefeated teams at 6-0. The Fighting Irish are giving up only 10 points per game right now.

We knew that the Notre Dame game was going to be Clemson’s biggest test of the regular season. But that challenge seems to be increasing in magnitude day by day.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.