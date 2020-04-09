Dabo Swinney Asked If He’d Draft Trevor Lawrence Over Joe Burrow

There may not be a better coach and quarterback combination in college football than Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence.

But after losing to Joe Burrow in January’s national title game, one might expect Swinney to concede that the quarterback who beat him might have humbled him a bit, right? Nope, not at all.

On Thursday’s edition of First Take on ESPN, Swinney made it clear that he will always “choose my guy.” He conceded that while Joe Burrow is an incredible player, he’s sticking with Lawrence.

Swinney even said he would have wanted to see his former quarterback Deshaun Watson go No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Considering that was the same draft as Patrick Mahomes, it’s a pretty strong statement.

Via 247Sports:

“I’m always going to choose my guy. I’m biased,” Swinney said. “If you had asked me when Deshaun Watson was coming out, I thought he should have been the No. 1 pick… I’m always trying to support my guys. “I’ll tell you what, Joe Burrow is an unbelievable player. I was so impressed with him. I was impressed getting ready for the game, but after the game just watching him live, he’s a special talent. …But I’ve only coached Trevor. If I was on the other side, I’m taking my man T-Law for sure.”

Lawrence maintained his strong form from his freshman season, completing over 65-percent of his passes for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns as a sophomore.

But Joe Burrow pretty clearly looked like the better quarterback in the national title game. The LSU star threw for 463 passing yards and five touchdowns in the game, while Lawrence mustered just 234 passing yards in the loss.

Nevertheless, he is almost universally expected to be the No. 1 overall pick if he comes out for the 2021 NFL Draft.

And Dabo Swinney will be there to cheer his quarterback on every step of the way.