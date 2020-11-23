Dabo Swinney Blasts Florida State For What They Did On Saturday

Dabo Swinney is not happy with the fact Clemson-Florida State was postponed just hours before the game was scheduled to kick off.

According to reports, a Clemson reserve offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, the result of a test that was administered on Friday night. Since that player had traveled to Tallahassee with the team, Florida State did not feel comfortable moving forward with the game.

After news of the postponement went public, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence insinuated on Twitter that the decision wasn’t pandemic-related. His head coach went way further than that in his media session Sunday evening.

Swinney blasted Florida State, saying that the Seminoles used COVID-19 as a convenient excuse to cancel the game and avoid getting blown out. He also tried to argue that the FSU administration essentially forfeited.

Dabo Swinney is really upset: "This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game." Says FSU administration forfeited the game. If FSU wants to play Clemson, they can home to Death Valley, he says. Or they can pay for Clemson's travel. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) November 22, 2020

Not surprisingly, Dabo is getting ripped for these comments, and rightfully so. Even if the Tigers didn’t have the test result until Saturday, you can’t bring a player who is positive on a road trip and not expect it to be an issue.

For what it’s worth, Dabo says his program followed protocol to the letter.

Dabo tonight: "I'm incredibly disappointed in the decision to not play. We had one guy test positive on Friday and they canceled the game even though all protocol was followed." — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) November 22, 2020

One thing is abundantly clear here–this whole scenario is probably going to cause a lot of future bad blood between the Tigers and Seminoles.

Clemson (7-1) now moves on to take on Pitt this Saturday.