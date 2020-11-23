The Spun

Dabo Swinney Blasts Florida State For What They Did On Saturday

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney not happy with the refs at the national title game in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers takes to the field after halftime against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney is not happy with the fact Clemson-Florida State was postponed just hours before the game was scheduled to kick off.

According to reports, a Clemson reserve offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, the result of a test that was administered on Friday night. Since that player had traveled to Tallahassee with the team, Florida State did not feel comfortable moving forward with the game.

After news of the postponement went public, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence insinuated on Twitter that the decision wasn’t pandemic-related. His head coach went way further than that in his media session Sunday evening.

Swinney blasted Florida State, saying that the Seminoles used COVID-19 as a convenient excuse to cancel the game and avoid getting blown out. He also tried to argue that the FSU administration essentially forfeited.

Not surprisingly, Dabo is getting ripped for these comments, and rightfully so. Even if the Tigers didn’t have the test result until Saturday, you can’t bring a player who is positive on a road trip and not expect it to be an issue.

For what it’s worth, Dabo says his program followed protocol to the letter.

One thing is abundantly clear here–this whole scenario is probably going to cause a lot of future bad blood between the Tigers and Seminoles.

Clemson (7-1) now moves on to take on Pitt this Saturday.


