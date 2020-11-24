Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Controversial Comments

Clemson vs. Florida State wound up being more heated because it wasn’t played than it probably would’ve been otherwise. The game was called off on Saturday morning, hours before kickoff, because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Tigers program. Dabo Swinney was pretty furious after the case.

A Clemson backup reportedly tested positive on Saturday, after traveling with the team to Tallahassee. He had reportedly been showing some symptoms during the week and practicing through them, but hadn’t tested positive until Saturday.

Of course, at this point we know that people can start spreading the virus before a positive test will show up. It would’ve been very hard to contact trace that close to gametime. It is frankly understandable that Florida State’s administration and medical experts were not thrilled with the idea of playing the game in those situations.

Dabo Swinney did not react well at all, saying that Florida State used COVID-19 as an “excuse to cancel the game.” He said that FSU’s administration essentially forfeited the game, and said that any made up game should be played at Clemson or have travel paid for by FSU. Kirk Herbstreit’s sons play for Swinney at Clemson. He weighed in on the whole situation, without really taking a major side in things.

“Oh, I can’t wait for the two teams to get together, whether it’s this year or the future,” Herbstreit said on ESPN’s College Football Podcast, via 247Sports. “Dabo was clearly upset.”

“All I know is Dabo was heated, he didn’t hide his emotions and feelings, and Florida State used to be the Clemson of the ACC and now there’s a new sheriff in town and you’ve got a new head coach in Tallahassee who’s trying to create a new culture and this kind of adds to the spice of what’s already, I feel like, a pretty good natural rivalry. And I don’t know if they’re going to play this year. I have no idea if it’ll work out. But sign me up. Can’t wait to watch.”

Herbstreit compared the situation to the one with Davis Mills at Stanford earlier this year. He was pulled just before the team’s game against Oregon, forcing the Cardinal to go with a backup quarterback. It was later discovered that it was a false positive test, which is brutal for him. It doesn’t sound like this is quite the same situation at Clemson, considering the player in question very likely practiced while potentially spreading the virus.

It really stinks that Clemson had to go through all the trouble to travel without playing the game, but this definitely seems like a situation that is a bit blameless and unfortunate.

