Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s media offensive against Florida State continues. Saturday’s game between the current and former ACC powers was called off hours before kickoff, due to a positive COVID-19 test by a Clemson player on Saturday. Clemson traveled with the player, who reportedly showed some symptoms during the week of practice, but tested negative until Saturday. After the news came up, Florida State’s medical team made the decision to call the game off, given the potential that the player spread the virus before the virus was showing up in testing. Obviously, Swinney and his team were very upset by the entire situation, and believed the game could have been played.

“This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game,” Swinney said Saturday. The underlying concerns about Clemson’s College Football Playoff viability, with a loss on the resume already, is probably driving a lot of the frustration here.

To his credit, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, who is having about as adversity-laden a first year as anyone could imagine, isn’t backing down from Clemson’s attacks. “Football coaches are not doctors,” he said Monday morning. “Some of us might think we are, but there’s a reason why those advisors are able to make those decisions from the information that is provided.” Norvell has maintained that he wants to see the game made up, and even offered to chip in to the expense to bring Clemson down to Tallahassee in December.

Now, Swinney has fired back, taking a big shot at the struggling Florida State football program. “I’m not very worried about what they say down in Tallahassee,” Swinney said today, per ESPN’s David Hale. “I’ve been here 18 years. They’ve had three coaches in four years. I’m not worried about advice from down in Tallahassee.”

Dabo Swinney has been about as fired up about this as anything in recent memory. It’s not surprising that he’s frustrated, but it does seem short sighted.

Clemson should still be in fine shape to reach the ACC Championship, even if the game isn’t made up. There was initially some concern about Miami, which could finish a half-game ahead in the win column, jumping the Tigers, but Clemson’s head-to-head blowout win is expected to be the tiebreaker if both teams win out.

Hopefully the game is made up, but it is hard to blame Florida State’s medical team here given how things played out.

[David Hale]