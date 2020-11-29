Dabo Swinney Shares Latest On The Florida State Game

If you heard Dabo Swinney talk this week, it was probably a complaint about what happened last Saturday morning. Clemson traveled to Tallahassee, and was scheduled to face Florida State at noon.

That game never happened. It was discovered that a Clemson player who practiced last week and traveled with the team had tested positive for COVID-19. He was reportedly symptomatic as well.

Florida State’s medical leadership advised the school to cancel the game just hours before kickoff, which it did. Swinney and some Clemson players accused the Seminoles of ducking them. Florida State’s Mike Norvell insisted that he was happy to make up the game. It turned into a pretty nasty, tiring war of words.

At long last, Clemson was back on the field tonight, and they took out their frustrations on Pitt. Trevor Lawrence, who hadn’t played in over a month due to his own bout with COVID-19, threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-17 win. After the game, Dabo Swinney said that he didn’t have an update on a potential makeup game against FSU.

Dabo Swinney says he hasn't heard anything on if the Florida State game will be made up. — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) November 29, 2020

Florida State football was off again today, after its own positive tests. The Seminoles were supposed to play Virginia.

The frustrations were fairly understandable from Swinney and Clemson. The team hadn’t played since the Nov. 7 loss to Notre Dame, and Lawrence’s last game had been on Oct. 24 against Syracuse.

The team didn’t seem to have much rust today though. They’re in good shape to reach the ACC Championship Game, whether they play a makeup game against Florida State or not.

The Tigers are scheduled to pay at Virginia Tech next weekend to close out the regular season.

[Matt Connolly]