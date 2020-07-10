4-Star Recruit Rips Dabo Swinney Over Resurfaced 2016 Video

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has garnered a lot of criticism these past few months over his views on race, religion and football. But a video from 2016 that paints him in a very negative light is making the rounds and has one elite prospect annoyed.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, four-star 2021 defensive end Bryce Langston expressed disgust at the recently-resurfaced video of Swinney. He questions how anyone could even play at Clemson after seeing and hearing what Swinney said.

The video in question from September 2016 features Swinney in a press conference responding to Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel for the national anthem. In it he dismissed the idea that there are racial disparities in the country in part because Barack Obama was President at the time.

Swinney went on to say that there are some people that should move to another country rather than criticize the U.S. He concluded by saying that the progress the country has made “would have been a dream” for the late-great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

How could y’all even play at Clemson after seeing this 😭🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/KbnlJyEY02 — Double Uno 💕 (@_Youngbull23) July 10, 2020

Langston is the No. 136 overall prospect in the Class of 2021 per 247Sports. He is the No. 11 strong-side defensive end in the nation, and the No. 21 prospect from the state of Florida.

But Langston has hardly been connected to Clemson, so it doesn’t look like the Tigers will exactly be missing out on him as a result of these statements.

Nevertheless, it’s a bad look for the school when recruits are publicly dismissing the program for the actions of the coach.

This isn’t the first time that Dabo Swinney has been faced with controversy related to race relations in the U.S. He’s going to have to disavow a lot of things he’s said if he wants to restore his reputation, at least for some people.