Dabo Swinney Comments On Location Of National Title Game

The location of the College Football Playoff national title game is a hot topic ahead of Monday night’s game between Clemson and LSU.

It’s a virtual home game for LSU, which sits just over an hour away from New Orleans – where the game is being played. While the title game’s location was set long ago, that didn’t stop reporters from asking Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about the disadvantage.

Swinney mentioned the title game is “like a road game.” He suggested the game should just be played in Baton Rouge instead.

Here’s what he had to say.

Dabo: "It's gonna be like a road game. We could've just played in Baton Rouge." #CFPMediaDay #NationalChampionship — Lenny Vangilder (@LennyVangilder) January 11, 2020

Immediately after his comments, detractors of Dabo thought the head coach was complaining about the location. However, he’s right. Swinney spoke matter-of-factly about the situation facing Clemson on Monday night.

LSU fans will dominate the arena, giving Joe burrow and company an advantage.

Swinney is no stranger to finding motivational tactics for his team. This is just the latest in a long line of bulletin board material for the head coach.

Clemson enters the game as a 6-point underdog. The line opened at 3.5, but jumped to 6 with money pouring in on LSU.

Can Clemson pull off the upset and win back-to-back titles?

Stay tuned.